Middletown Nursery is hosting a family friendly all-day event this Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 am to 4 pm. The day will feature music by the Pickpocket Blues Band, beer tasting, and henna art. Kids can enjoy pony rides, pumpkin carving, doughnut decorating, and scarecrow making. Don’t miss this fall celebration among the gardens of Middletown Nursery. All profits benefit the Island Food Bank. For more information, call 508-696-7600.