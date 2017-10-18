Feed the vegans

There are plenty of places that accommodate the vegans, vegetarians, and pescatarians of the Island. Take this Island culinary tour of the best spots for you or your beloved herbivore.

Not Your Sugar Mamas is an all-vegan organic cafe in Vineyard Haven that serves up the rawest sweets and treats in town. The menu is gluten-free, non-GMO, no refined sugar, soy and corn free. According to co-owner Ky Keenan, “The idea behind plant-based eating is encouraging an anti-inflammatory diet, and that’s what our menu does.” The menu is loaded with nutrient-rich superfoods that are beneficial for health and well-being, and it’s open year-round, all day, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Explore any of the menu’s coffee selections with cashew milk, smoothies, dairy-free milkshakes, and non-caffeinated lattes. Take your pick of Not Your Sugar Mamas breakfast options of oatmeal ($4.95), smoothies ($9.95-$10.95), acai bowls ($12.95), or avocado toast ($9.95). Try a flatbread sandwich ($9.95-$11.95) made with housemade gluten free bread, or the BLT ($11.95) served with coconut bacon, which is made with organic coconut flakes, smoked maple syrup, smoked paprika, coconut aminos, and sea salt. There’s a good chance business co-founder Ky Keenan is in the back cooking according to the seasons, experimenting with ingredients for their constantly changing menu. There’s a fridge to the right when you walk in with prepared food, packed and ready to go. Pick up a lasagna for dinner, juices for the week, or a coffee for the morning.

Bangkok Thai in Oak Bluffs is a vegan-vegetarian hidden gem. They not only have delicious vegetable and tofu options, but almost anything on the menu can be made vegan if you ask — they just have to check with the chef in the back. Vegetable Pad Thai ($13.95) and Curry ($17.95-$18.95) are among the most popular dishes at Bangkok Thai for the no-meat posse. The Circuit Ave. restaurant is open all year long.

The Port Hunter in Edgartown is another go-to spot for plant-based dieters. The menu’s

entree section has a VegetaBowl ($18), made with quinoa, black bean ragu, roasted vegetable and sweet potato hash. The menu also has an “Earth” section, bringing the freshest of what’s around into four simple salads. Ask for one of their vegan menus — most dishes can be modified to accommodate. If there’s one thing vegetarians and vegans miss about their meat-eating days, it’s probably a hot plate of buffalo chicken wings, and the Port Hunter’s Buffalo Brussel Sprouts ($14) are an excellent substitution. It’s made with flash fried Brussels sprouts, buffalo sauce, scallions, garlic, and blue cheese mousse. Take out the cheese mousse, and it’s vegan. Manager Brice Contessa said the Port Hunter is committed to accommodating vegans, and they’ve intentionally created a vegetable-heavy menu that just needs slight modifications to do so. Catch them before they close for the season on Oct. 28.

Scottish Bakehouse in Vineyard Haven has a menu with tons of vegetarian and vegan options. Their Fakin’ Bacon is a popular sell, made with tempeh, a traditional soy product, rice, and flavoring. Fakin’ bacon can be added to any egg sandwich ($7-$8), and can be ordered with a BLT ($7) as a bacon substitute. Mushroom Nut Loaf is another popular protein and meat substitution at Scottish Bakehouse. It’s made with mushrooms, walnuts, and gluten-free bread, and can be ordered as part of a Build Your Own dish ($11-16). The coconut tofu is also part of the Build Your Own menu, and can be made vegan or vegetarian. The Scottish Bakehouse is open year-round.

Last stops on the veggie tour brings us further up-Island to 7a in West Tisbury. Whenever

possible, everything on 7a’s menu is made made from scratch using locally sourced ingredients. It’s menu is all inclusive, and there’s plenty to choose from, serving up Beet Wraps ($9.95), Mozzarella on Foccacia ($10.95), Chickpea and Hummus wrap ($8.95), and 7a Veggie Chili ($6.95). With endless options at 7a, vegetarians and vegans will have plenty to go back for all year long.

Lucky for our omnivore counterparts, these spots also have you covered. Whether it’s Duck Wings ($14) at the Port Hunter, or a Pulled Pork Sandwich from 7a ($9.95), meat still very much has a home at all these places. Stay tuned for an upcoming round-up of the Island’s best meat finds.