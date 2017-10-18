Fun with fossils

Impressive collections from around the world were on display at the 7th annual Fossil Day hosted at the Oak Bluffs library last Thursday. The annual event is a favorite of amateur and serious collectors, who bring fossilized remains, arrowheads, petrified wood, bones, teeth, and rocks to display.

Presenters included the Martha’s Vineyard Museum; Jessica Cundiff, Joe Martinez, and Scott Smyers from the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology; Betsy Dripps and Jill Bouck from the Polly Hill Arboretum; Janet Holladay of Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary; Duncan Caldwell, Jacob and Sam Gurney, Michael Wooley, Bill Moody, Anne and Wendy Fulbert, and “Fossil” Fred Hotchkiss.