Hospital group surveys community

In The Times this week, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Concerned Citizens is seeking community input into a survey.

“The survey is your opportunity to let Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Board of Directors and its sole member parent organization, Mass General Hospital, know what you expect from your hospital,” Victory Capoccia, a spokesman for the group, wrote in a press release.

Last week, the group expressed frustration with the hospital’s willingness to have a community dialogue.

The survey can also be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/tisbury. Copies are also available a the town libraries or senior centers.