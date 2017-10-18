MVRHS boys booters beat Feehan

Vineyarders at top of EAC standings with one league match to play.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys varsity soccer team moved to the top of the Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) standings with a gritty 2-0 win over Bishop Feehan High School on Thursday afternoon at cool and windy Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs. If the Vineyarders defeat Coyle and Cassidy at home next week, they will clinch the league crown. MV beat the Warriors, 8-0, in the first meeting between the teams on Oct. 3 in Taunton.

The Vineyarders and the Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan entered the game tied for the league lead at 2-1-1. The Vineyarders got the game winner 10 minutes into the match on a beautiful play when sophomore co-captain Morgan Estrella sent midfielder Miles Albert streaking down the left side with a long pass from the Vineyarder side of the field.

Albert beat his defender and rolled a 20-yard shot beyond the reach of the charging Feehan goalkeeper John Horrocks into the far corner of the net.

Sophomore striker Emmanuel Da Silva provided a second-half insurance goal, with 15:30 left, on a nifty give-and-go on which co-captain Miles Jordi led Da Silva down the left side from midfield. Da Silva outbodied a defender in the box, dribbled-deked the goalkeeper, and rolled the ball into the far corner.

With the win, the young Vineyarders improve to 6-4-1 overall and move a step closer to qualifying for the state tournament.

The JV Vineyarders also prevailed over the Shamrocks by a 1-0 count, with a first-half goal by Dashiell Christy, his second game winner in a row.

Vineyarders tie Barnstable, beat Falmouth

Following the big win over Bishop Feehan, the Vineyard booters traveled to the Cape for a pair of non-league matches.

Saturday, they rallied to tie Barnstable 1-1. The Red Raiders led at halftime, but Emmanuel Da Silva equalized for the Vineyarders in the second half, with Miles Jordi picking up an assist.

Monday, in Falmouth, Jordi scored the winning goal 27 seconds into the match as the Vineyarders sank the Clippers 1-0.