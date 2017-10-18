MVRHS golfers win seventh straight

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School golfers extended their winning streak to seven matches with a 247-267 win over Eastern Athletic Conference rival Bishop Stang on Senior Day, Monday afternoon at Farm Neck in Oak Bluffs.

Seniors Jack Murray, Lizzie Williamson, and Nick Fiore played their final regular season match, with captain Jack leading the way on the scoreboard with a 36. Benny Binder shot a 38; Petey Gillis, 39; Lizzie Williamson and Andrew Marchand, 44 each; and David Krauthamer, 46.

Coupled with wins over Coyle and Cassidy on Oct. 11 and Dennis-Yarmouth last Thursday, the Vineyarders closed out the regular season at 11-3, a terrific mark, considering that the top four golfers from last season all graduated.

“The kids have played very well this year,” said Vineyard coach Doug DeBettencourt. “The team definitely finished better than projected.”

Next up for the Vineyarders is the Cape Cod Schoolboys Invitational at Willow Bend Country Club in Mashpee on Friday, an event that’s been around for more than 70 years. Players from schools representing the Cape and Islands in all divisions will compete over 27 holes. Jack Murray, Lizzie Williamson, and Benny Binder will play for the Vineyarders.

The playoffs begin on Monday with the State Schoolboy Sectionals at Dennis Pines Golf Club in Brewster. Six players will compete for each school, with the top four scores counting in the total. The top two teams in each region will advance to play in the state finals at Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington on Oct. 30. The Vineyarders have reached the state finals for the past four seasons, winning the sectionals in 2013 and 2015 and qualifying as runners-up in 2014 and 2016. MV was the state runner-up in 2015 and finished fourth in the Bay State last season.