MVRHS grant will help boost horticultural program

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) received a $50,000 grant from the state, a portion of $9.5 million Skills Capital Grants awarded by the Baker-Polito administration.

The grants were awarded to “boost our economy and equip students with new skills, knowledge, and experience with state-of-the-art equipment across the commonwealth,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a press release.

At MVRHS, the funds are being used to refurbish and modernize the high school’s horticulture department, vice principal Barbara-jean Chauvin wrote in an email to The Times.

“The Island boasts a vibrant farm-to-table and ocean-to-table heritage. MVRHS has strong bonds with the local agricultural and construction communities,” Ms. Chauvin wrote. “We are very excited to be able to begin to refurbish and modernize the horticultural facility to meet the workforce needs of the Island community and sustainable agriculture and landscape construction interests of the students. This match grant will allow us to replace one of our greenhouses and improve the technology in the instructional space.”

There were 32 grants awarded by the state. The announcement was made last week at Nashoba Valley Technical High School.