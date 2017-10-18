MVRHS sports highlights October 12-17

Cross Country

Vineyard harriers impress at Brown Invitational

The Vineyarders competed in East Greenwich, R.I., on Saturday against teams from across New England, New York, and New Jersey, posting a slew of personal-best times.

Vineyard coach Joe Schroeder fielded a full girls team, but spread them out among three events to let his runners gain experience competing in bigger meets. Amber Cuthbert won the 5K girls junior varsity race, topping the field of 114 runners with a time of 21:08. Veronica Wendt (23:24) was 31st, and Ashley Biggs (27:27) placed 84th. Catherine Cherry led the Vineyarders in the 5K varsity race, finishing 27th of 155 runners, with a personal best 19:57. Margaret Sykes clocked in at 20:58 in the 4K girls freshman event.

The Vineyard boys finished 13th of 24 teams in the varsity race. Peter Burke was the first Vineyarder to the line and placed 33rd of 192 runners, clocking in at 17:09. Owen Porterfield (17:42) was 60th, followed by Otto Osmers (17:51) at 66, Isaac Richards (17:59) at 73, Owen Atkins (18:14) at 98, and Charlie Whalen (18:18) at 105.

Harrison Dorr was swiftest among the Vineyard JV boys, placing 26th of 190, in 18:58. Colin Henke (19:13) came in at 35, and Eben Peak (21:04) finished at 115.

Four Vineyarders took part in the boys freshman race. Nate Porterfield (15:04) took the 40th spot among 168 harriers, with Jackson Wojnowski (15:34) at 60, Ethan Creato (17:17) 122, and Owen Steenkamp (18:39) 147.

Football

Bishop Stang 27, Vineyard 16

The Spartans rolled to a 20-0 halftime lead Friday night in North Dartmouth and held on for an Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) victory over the Vineyarders (1-5, 0-2 EAC).

Zach Moreis fired an 18-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open John Morris, and Ivan Shepherd ran up the gut for the two-point conversion to put the Vineyarders on the board in the third quarter.

Moreis connected with Shepherd on a 10-yard TD and another two-pointer with eight seconds left in the fourth period for the final score of the night.

The Vineyarders host Coyle and Cassidy in the EAC finale, Friday night at 6 pm.

Girls Soccer

Falmouth 3, Vineyard 0

The Clippers broke open a close match with two goals in the final 20 minutes. Falmouth’s Jasmine Moran scored the final goal of the night with a world-class chip shot from 25 yards out, curling the ball over the outstretched fingertips of Vineyard keeper Ruby Reimann into the top right corner of the net, just under the crossbar.

The Vineyard girls play their final home match of the season on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 3 pm against Sandwich