REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS  Oct. 9–13, 2017

Chilmark

Oct. 11, Miriam A. Sagan, Rachel J. Sagan, Susannah R. Sagan, and Daniel A. Sagan sold 61 Stonewall Rd. to H. Miles Jaffe and Julie Jaffe for $1,900,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 12, Robert H. Brinckerhoff sold 9 West Meadow Lane to Laurence H. and Jennifer M. Brinckerhoff for $650,000.

Oct. 12, Raymond Tomasini, Jr. sold 33 Bayes Hill Rd. to Steve Galloway and Shelley Metz-Galloway for $340,000.

Oct. 13, Kelli-Ann Stewart sold 39 Lower Douglas Lane to Phaedra Bendavid for $35,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 13, MMT Management LLC sold 74 Border Rd. to Ashley Katlin Crane for $855,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 13, Kristine A. McDonald, trustee of Checamo Path Realty Trust, sold a lot on Trotter Lane to Ethan P. Buchanan-Valenti and Brianna Buchanan-Valenti for $410,000.