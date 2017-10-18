Removing, paving, dredging, and salting in Edgartown

The Edgartown board of selectmen agreed Monday to allow removal of a shade tree at 80 South Summer St. According to a report presented on behalf of residents who want it removed, the tree is in a state of decline. Highway superintendent Stuart Fuller agreed with the report, and said there would be a replacement tree but details haven’t been worked out yet. The board agreed removal and replacement must be completed by May 2018.

A project to pave Meeting House Way is underway. According to Mr. Fuller, the particularly challenging project entails surveying, tree removal, stump removal, and underground wire removal. Delays in getting the project moving have been a bone of contention at past selectmen’s meetings.

A dredging project is scheduled to begin on Nov. 1 at Cape Poge and continue on to the Katama portion of the channel’s landing. The dredge committee is planning to pile more sand on to Fuller Street Beach, and to keep nourishing the shoreline until the project is complete. The town’s new dredge is decorated for Halloween, and students from Edgartown School are part of a project to name the new piece of equipment. Contenders are Drex, Lohsena, Nelson, Dredgory, Sandy, Mr. Sand, and John Cena among others, according to procurement officer and dredge committee administrator Juliet Mulinare.

In other business, the board approved lowest bidder, Champion Salt, to provide salt for town roads this winter. Next lowest bidder was American Rock Salt, which the board approved to provide the salt if Champion Salt cannot.