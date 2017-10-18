Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no final da versão em inglês

In this week’s column, I would like to tell you about a program created by Danni Fletcher, an English teacher at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, along with Dianne Norton, an ELL teacher at the high school, and ELL director Leah Palmer.

Next Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Project Vine section of the MVRHS, a Portuguese class conducted by me and by Brazilian parents will begin. The class will be called Sementes (“seeds” in Portuguese) — so far, more than 10 educators have signed up for the project. According to Danni, the idea for this course came out of her participation in an Anti-Defamation League conference last spring that she participated in along with Dianne Norton and Shawn Schofield, the MVRHS intervention coordinator.

At the conference, participants were broken out by school and asked to talk about what student groups in their home schools faced the most alienation from the mainstream, and what was being done about those problems. As a group, Danni, Shawn, and Dianne felt that Portuguese-speaking Brazilian students were potentially their most at-risk group in that regard. When they got back to MVRHS, they met with Elliott Bennett, the assistant principal, to talk about how they could use the work they did at the ADL conference, and they decided that having a group of educators trying to learn Portuguese might be the best way to proceed. They also thought that by using the immersion methods that educators are supposed to be using as they help ELL students learn English, they could create a core group of adults around the building who have a better understanding of what those students are going through, and can communicate with them and their families better. “On a more personal note, the Portuguese-speaking community in this area has grown throughout my life, and I would love the opportunity to talk to more people!” said Danni.

Danni’s vision is to meet once a month for a 90-minute class. The first half of each class will be conducted entirely in Brazilian Portuguese, covering sample lessons in things like math, literature, science, social studies, modeling what it feels like for ELL students in a sheltered-English immersion program.

The second half of each class will be devoted to discussing the experience: what the educators could and could not understand, what “tricks” worked for them that they could share, and what individual strategies they’ve been using that are helping, or not. After each class, these educators will all evaluate themselves using the Can-Do rubrics usually used to describe ELL students’ English-language abilities. There will be homework like listening to Brazilian news, podcasts, and music, and having actual conversations with their Portuguese-speaking students in Portuguese. By the spring, the group will hold a forum entirely in Portuguese on what it was that they did in this course, and they will invite Portuguese-speaking parents and community members to come and talk with them about the experience, and about how they can best serve the needs of the ELL students and families.

“I anticipate some discomfort, in fact, I think that’s the point of a class like this. We should all experience what it feels like to be in that chair, not knowing the language in the room, searching for clues and trying to be a part of what’s going on. The fear of being wrong when we try to speak is so powerful — I think everyone in that room will benefit from feeling that discomfort,” said Danni.

“I really think we have the potential to break down barriers with something like this. Imagine if Portuguese-speaking students in our school felt comfortable talking to more of the staff. We, in turn, would be better at helping all of our ELL students to learn English, since we’ll have a better understanding of what the various ‘Can-Do’ ratings really feel like and mean, which can help better shape our instruction and communication. I also think this is a great chance for staff to get together, do something meaningful that we can really be proud of and make connections with each other as well,” said Danni.

As for me, I am incredibly honored to be part of the project as well as grateful to the parents who have volunteered to help us. Many years ago, back in August of 2000, around the time that most of my students were born, I was an ELL student and I will never forget the kindness of my ELL teacher, Ms. Green — the struggles and embarrassment I had and what it took to overcome these obstacles, which would not have happened without the guidance of the many teachers who walked me through the process. Perhaps, in the end, one of the elements of life is coming full circle.

Portuguese Translation – Tradução em português

Na coluna desta semana, gostaria de falar sobre um programa criado por Danni Fletcher, professora de inglês na Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, junto com Dianne Norton, professora de inglês como segunda língua da MVRHS e a diretora do programa de inglês como segunda língua da lha, Leah Palmer.

Na próxima terça-feira, dia 24 de outubro, uma classe de português conduzida em parte por mim e em parte por pais brasileiros começará na MVRHS. A classe será chamada de Sementes – até agora, mais de dez educadores se inscreveram para o projeto. De acordo com Danni, a ideia desse curso surgiu devido a sua participação em uma conferência da Liga Anti-Difamação na primavera deste ano junto com Dianne Norton e Shawn Schofield, coordenador de intervenção da MVRHS.

Na conferência, os participantes tiveram que falar sobre os grupos de estudantes em suas escolas que enfrentavam a maior alienação e o que estava sendo feito sobre esses problemas. Danni, Shawn e Dianne sentiram que os estudantes brasileiros eram potencialmente o grupo mais em risco. Quando eles voltaram para a MVRHS, eles se encontraram com Elliott Bennett, vice- diretora, para falar sobre como eles poderiam usar o trabalho que fizeram na conferência da ADL, e eles decidiram que ter um grupo de educadores que tentasse aprender português poderia ser a melhor maneira de prosseguir. Eles também pensaram que, ao usar os métodos de imersão que os educadores devem usar enquanto eles ajudam os alunos de ELL a aprender inglês, eles poderiam criar um grupo de adultos que trabalham nas escolas da ilha que acabariam compreendo através desta experiência pelo o que os estudantes aprendendo inglês como segunda língua estão passando e que os mesmos teriam a possibilidade de se comunicar com estes alunos e suas famílias de uma maneira melhor. “Pessoalmente, a comunidade de língua portuguesa nesta área cresceu em diversar partes da minha vida, e eu adoraria a oportunidade de falar com mais pessoas”. disse Danni.

A visão de Danni é se encontrar uma vez por mês para uma aula de 90 minutos. A primeira metade de cada aula será realizada inteiramente no português brasileiro, cobrindo exemplos de lições em matemática, literatura, ciência, estudos sociais, modelando o que é feito em inglês para os estudantes de ELL em um programa de imersão.

A segunda metade de cada aula será dedicada a discutir a experiência: o que os educadores puderam entender e o que não conseguiram entender, quais foram os “truques” que funcionaram para eles e o que eles podem compartilhar com o resto da sala, e quais as estratégias individuais que os ajudandaram ou não. Após cada aula, esses educadores se avaliarão usando as rubricas de Can-Do geralmente usadas para descrever as habilidades de língua inglesa dos alunos de ELL. Haverá lição de casa, como ouvir notícias brasileiras, podcasts e música, e conversar com seus estudantes de língua portuguesa em português. Até a primavera de 2018, o grupo realizará um fórum inteiramente em português sobre o que fizeram no curso e convidará os pais e membros da comunidade brasileira a comparecerem e conversarem com os educadores sobre a experiência e sobre como os educadores podem melhor atender as necessidades dos alunos ELL e suas famílias.

“Eu antecipo um pouco de desconforto, de fato, acho que esse é o ponto de uma classe como essa. Todos devemos experimentar como é se sentar naquela cadeira, não conhecer a língua na sala, procurar pistas e tentar ser parte do que está acontecendo. O medo de estar errado quando tentamos falar é tão poderoso – acho que todos que fizerem o curso se beneficiarão de sentir esse desconforto “, disse Danni.

“Eu realmente acho que temos o potencial de quebrar barreiras com algo como esta classe. Imagine se os estudantes brasileiros em nossa escola se sentissem mais confortáveis ​​conversando com mais funcionários. Nós, em retorno, estariamos mais preparados para ajudar todos os nossos alunos de ELL, uma vez que teremos uma melhor compreensão do que as diferentes classificações ‘Can-Do’ realmente significam, o que pode ajudar a moldar melhor nossas instruções e comunicação. Eu também acho que esta é uma ótima oportunidade para a equipe escolar se reunir em prol de uma causa e juntos fazer algo significativo de que realmente podemos nos orgulhar e estabelecer conexões uns com os outros “, disse Danni.

Quanto a mim, me sinto honrada de fazer parte do projeto, bem como grata aos pais que se ofereceram a nos ajudar. Há muitos anos atrás, em agosto de 2000, no período o qual a maioria dos meus alunos nasceram, eu fui uma estudante de ELL e nunca me esquecerei da bondade da minha professora de ELL, a Ms. Green – as lutas e constrangimentos que tive e o que foi preciso para eu superar esses obstáculos, o que não teria acontecido sem a orientação dos muitos professores que me acompanharam pelo processo. Talvez, como dizem, um dos elementos da vida é concluir o círculo de acontecimentos em nossas vidas.