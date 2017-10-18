Sign up for travel basketball

Spots are open for the 2017-2018 Martha’s Vineyard travel basketball leagues. Boys and girls grades 4–8 are invited to sign up and find out more information on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 6 to 7:30 pm in the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School gym. Players should wear athletic shoes and shorts for some skills and drills, and coaches will be there to answer questions.

The deadline for team rosters committed for season play is Oct. 30. Roster sizes may be limited depending upon interest. Practices start in November, and the season is December through January, with playoffs the first week of February. Games are usually scheduled with two games on the same day, both at home or away, on either a Saturday or Sunday. Half the Cape Cod Youth Basketball League games are played at home, and half are played on and just off Cape Cod. This is a challenging league that is open to all age groups.

The Vineyard basketball program is also looking for girls’ coaches at all grade levels and boys’ fifth grade and potentially seventh grade. Please contact Chris Porterfield for parent/coach participation information at 508-560-7007. To look at teams and schedules posted from last year, visit www.capehoops.com.