All things local and wild

The eighth annual Local Wild Food Challenge is this Sunday, Oct. 22, at the FARM Institute in Edgartown. This fun and interactive day is a celebration of the Island’s natural resources and community. Everyone is encouraged to source wild ingredients through foraging, gathering, fishing, hunting, farming, and trading. Bring the whole family, and gather with friends for this annual Island challenge. Tickets are $20, and entry is free for competitors. The day starts at 11 am and goes until 5 pm. For more information, visit localwildfoodchallenge.com.