Tisbury selectmen take shots at gun shop proposal

Board lacks any say in license, but wants owner to know it’s not wanted.

The Tisbury board of selectmen is unanimous in its opposition to a gun shop proposed on Main Street, but has no say in whether the proposal is approved.

In an effort to block any future applications, the board voted unanimously to ask the planning board to put forward zoning bylaws that would restrict both gun shops and retail marijuana outlets on Main Street.

Rubin Cronig, who owns a watch and jewelry store on Main Street, has a pending application before police chief Daniel Hanavan, who is the licensing authority for the firearms license. Mr. Cronig, who was not at the meeting, has made his intent clear to the chief that he will sell high-end, collector’s shotguns used for skeet shooting — guns that often sell for between $25,000 and $100,000. Attempts by The Times to reach Mr. Cronig have been unsuccessful.

Selectmen asked Chief Hanavan to put conditions on the license that restrict Mr. Cronig to that business plan. In a previous interview, Chief Hanavan said the license process is extensive and includes both criminal and mental health checks. A federal license is also required.

Town administrator Jay Grande told selectmen that after consulting with the town’s attorney, Mr. Cronig would have to agree to any concessions to sell only high-end shotguns. The concessions can’t be imposed, he said.

Selectman Tristan Israel questioned whether a gun shop is in keeping with the town’s vision for downtown Vineyard Haven.

“We’re getting head shops, possibly getting a gun shop. Unless we move fast, we could have marijuana down there…We added hard liquor to our restaurants,” he said. “Maybe that’s what Tisbury wants. To me, it’s becoming a downtown very different than a lot of people want to see.”

Mr. Israel said there’s nothing stopping Mr. Cronig, once he gets the license, from selling other types of guns.

“I have no problems with guns, but this is less than half a mile from an elementary school and within 400 yards of the ferry,” Harriet Barrow said during the discussion. “You’ve got a license there on a storefront, and it is just asking for trouble because of its location and just everything it represents.”

Selectmen have heard from dozens of residents through emails opposing the gun shop.

“You’re not alone,” selectman Melinda Loberg said. Earlier, Ms. Loberg talked about some of the people who have reached out to her since the proposal became public. “They categorically don’t want a gun store on Main Street,” she said. “I tend to agree with them that it’s not the ideal place for a gun store.”

Mr. Grande pointed out that the gun license is not transferable if the business were to be sold. The license is for the individual, not the store, he said.

Parking regulations approved

The board also approved parking regulations that will change the way the town’s park-and-ride lot will be set up and how much long-term-parking customers will pay to use the lot off Beach Street.

The board voted unanimously to support the new regulations. A kiosk will be set up at the park-and-ride lot, and long-term parking will be restricted.

Ray Tattersall, the town’s Department of Public Works director, has not yet decided how the area will be separated from short-term parking, which is free. He said he’d prefer not to use Jersey barriers, which are concrete structures that can be put together as a wall. Meanwhile, the board decided to continue to lease spaces in a lot near downtown where the fire station was once located.

Once again, Mr. Israel chastised the idea that the lot be used for daily parking to help ease the downtown parking crunch, saying the past summer was the worst at Five Corners. “How do we keep from messing up an already bad road?” he said. “Why would we want to exacerbate it?”

Mansion House owner Josh Goldstein, who leases some of the spots, said he was never notified that the town might discontinue the leases. He rents each space for $150 a month.

There are other leaseholders as well.

Eventually, the town plans to incorporate drainage in the lot to help remove some storm water from the road. Mr. Israel wants a study done to see if the parking would actually help or exacerbate an already terrible traffic situation heading into Five Corners.

Beer and wine staged

In other business, selectmen said they wanted more information before they consider issuing a license to the Playhouse in Vineyard Haven to serve wine and beer before and during intermission at its plays.

Mr. Israel expressed concern that the setup wouldn’t be in keeping with what’s required of restaurants.

Paul Munafo, representing the Playhouse, said he received encouragement from the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission, but Mr. Israel said he’s worried that other groups might want to copy what’s done there.

“We need to do some real thinking of how this is done, so we don’t erode what we have,” Mr. Israel said. Tisbury regulations require patrons to order food with alcohol. “We don’t have bars,” Mr. Israel said. “We don’t want to operate a restaurant,” he said. “We’re not a restaurant.”

The board didn’t outright reject the idea, but said it wants more information and a better idea of how the operation would fit with the town’s regulations.

In other business, selectmen held off approval of a conservation restriction on about two acres of land in Vineyard Haven until they can get input from the planning board.

The board postponed action on increasing common victualer and innkeeper fees indefinitely, to do more research.

Selectmen approved up to $4,000 for clerical support for a government study panel, with chairman Larry Gomez in opposition. Mr. Gomez said the panel, which is independently studying town government, should handle its own clerical work.