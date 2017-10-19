Judith Ann Nichols, 78, of Vineyard Haven died peacefully at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

Judy was the wife of Stephen F. Nichols Sr. They had celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on July 9th.

She was raised between Warren, R.I., and Martha’s Vineyard. She spent most of her time with her grandmother on Dagget Avenue in Vineyard Haven.

She married Steve in 1956 and they were blessed with five children. Martha, Stephen Jr., Gail, Patricia,and Lisa.

Judy had a few part-time jobs. She worked for Gladys Welch running the switchboard for her answering service, she also babysat for her friends’ children when needed, and she worked at the old Medi-Save store in Vineyard Haven. She retired after more than 20 years from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. That was her favorite job where she worked admissions using her greatest love, talking to people. She loved people and people loved her.

Judy lived a very active social life. She enjoyed going to any kind of party, especially her grandchildren’s or great-grandchildren’s birthdays. Whether on or off-Island.

Her passion was Scrabble. She was an avid (and very competitive player) playing for years at the Oak Bluffs library and Tisbury senior center. She also loved for her friends to come play at her house or go to theirs. When she could she loved to go to bingo.

Judy was ‘adopted’ into the Tisbury class of 1957. She always looked forward to attending class reunions. She had recently been able to attend the 60th this year.

She was a member of the Grace Episcopal Church of Vineyard Haven. Another passion for her was volunteering for Friday night lobster rolls each summer.

Judy was predeceased by her baby daughter, Gail Cottle Nichols in 1961. She is survived by her husband, Stephen; her children Martha (John) Leite, Stephen Jr. (Lori), Patricia and Lisa; her grandchildren, Stephen III, Jillian, Sarah, Pamela, Zadoc, Mallory, Adam, John Ethan, Benjamin, Samuel and Justin; her great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Marky, Aiyana, Cody, Andrew, Jonathan, Jack, Austin, Awan, Jeremiah and Amar.

Judy is also survived by her two sisters, Martha Jane Santos of Warren, R.I., and Hilda Illingworth of Martha’s Vineyard and her many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 18 in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visitwww.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.