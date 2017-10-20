Judge reduces bail for fentanyl suspect Alex Carlson

Alex Carlson, who was arrested Monday night by the M.V. Drug Task Force for possession of 103 grams of Fentynl , appeared in court on Friday a fternoon before District Court Judge J. Thomas Kirkman. Mr. Carlson’s court appointed attorney, Robert Moriarty, asked for bail to be reduced from $100,000 to $15,000. Mr. Moriarty said Mr. Carlson was not a flight risk because of close family ties to the Island, and that despite his client’s lengthy criminal record for drug offenses, he has never missed a court date. Mr. Moriarty also stated that Mr. Carlson has limited financial means and that he has been deemed indigent.

Judge Kirkman set bail at $25,000. If Mr. Carlson makes bail, he will have a GPS locating device attached to his ankle before leaving jail. He will also have a curfew of 7 pm to 7 am.

As of Friday afternoon, Mr. Carlson had not posted bail and was being held in Dukes County Jail.

Mr. Carlson’s arrest, as he disembarked from the ferry Nantucket at about 9:15 pm on Monday, came after a five-month of investigation by the M.V. Drug Task Force.