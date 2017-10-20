Judge reduces bail for fentanyl suspect Alex Carlson

“Detective [Michael] Snowden was the lead investigator on this case,” task force member Lt. Chris Dolby wrote in an email to The Times, “and by seizing this much fentanyl before it was distributed throughout the Island, there is no doubt that he and the other [task force] officers prevented a series of overdoses which most likely would have resulted in deaths,”
According to the police report, Mr. Carlson resisted the efforts of officers to take him into custody and attempted to pull the arresting officers toward the water, apparently attempting to get close enough to toss the drugs into the harbor.
Approximately 103 grams of suspected fentanyl, wrapped in green cellophane, were found on Mr. Carlson. The haul has a street value of approximately $21,000 and is the largest fentanyl seizure in task force history.
Other Court business
Later on Friday, Judge Gary A. Nickerson presided over the arraignment of Joshua Rogers, 29, of Oak Bluffs, who pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography.
In May, Oak Bluffs police assisted state police detectives with locating and arresting Mr. Rogers. They found him in a conference room on the second floor of the Oak Bluffs Public Library, using his cell phone with headphones, the police report said. Two memory cards in Mr. Rogers’ wallet were seized.
This is Mr. Rogers’ second offense.
In August 2013, Mr. Rogers was found guilty of two counts of child pornography, and was sentenced to four years probation with the conditions that he register as a sex offender, submit a DNA sample, wear a GPS monitor, and to have no unsupervised contact with children under 14 years old, according to The Times court report.
He is being held at Dukes County jail.
John Hathaway Jr., 48, of Oak Bluffs, pleaded not guilty to four drug-related charges, including trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl. Judge Nickerson ordered his $25,000 bail remain in place at district court. Pre-trial hearing will be scheduled for late this year or early next year. Mr. Hathaway’s attorney, Geoffrey Nathan, told Judge Nickerson that Mr. Hathaway has a long history of substance abuse issues and has been an inpatient at a Veteran’s Administration facility for several months.
in March, officers from the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force (MVDTF) arrested Mr. Hathaway for possession of approximately 54 grams of fentanyl, after executing a search warrant at 466A County Road in Oak Bluffs. Officers also seized $4,756 in cash, a digital scale, packaging material, and a cellular phone.