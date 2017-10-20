Squibby causeway-bridge injunction denied

On Friday afternoon, Judge Gary Nickerson denied the emergency injunction sought by “Ten Persons of the Commonwealth” against Squibnocket Farms and its contractor C. White Marine. In his three-page decision, Judge Nickerson ruled flatly and categorically against the plaintiffs.

“With due consideration and reflection as to the arguments of counsel,” wrote judge Nickerson, “their voluminous memoranda and exhibits, and the view, this court orders that the motion be denied.

“The record at hand strongly suggests the project at hand will result in great public benefit,” the decision reads,” because concurrent with the completion of the project the Town and our defendants will undertake substantial improvements to the oceanfront beach and the manner in which residents access the beach. Relocation of the subdivision road will enable the restoration of natural coastal geologic forces to the benefit of the environment and the public.”

The Squibnocket Causeway project has had a complicated and fraught history. Conceived as a way to maintain access to homes in danger of being cut off as sea levels rise, the proposed roadway has had vocal opponents among the nearby residents. The potential ownership of the beach, which is currently leased by the town of Chilmark, has hung in the balance. As the project was about to get started last week, a group of plaintiffs filed a complaint, seeking to stop construction. On Wednesday, Judge Nickerson visited the site.

Daniel Larkosh, attorney for the plaintiffs, called the denial “discouraging.” However, he said the decision does not rule out a possible “administrative remedy” with the Massachusetts Depeartment of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) at some point. He expects his clients to pursue such a possibility. He also said that should MassDEP find that the project violates Chapter 91, they could order the causeway structure be modified or dismantled.

“The applicants are really proceeding at their own peril,” Mr. Larkosh said.

Peter Alpert, attorney for the defendants, did not respond to an email; he is away on business.

“The words of the judge in his decision clearly state that the projects at Squibnocket are in the public interest and have been thoroughly vetted by all relevant local and state committees and agencies,” emailed Chilmark selectman James Malkin. “I would hope that this puts an end to the efforts of the well meaning opponents of these projects which will provide access, beach and parking at Squibnocket for our town.