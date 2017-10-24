Aquinnah: A little too quiet

I know that the summer season is over, and things are supposed to be quieter now, but it seems a little too quiet. Usually my inbox is filled with news of open studios, potlucks, and music, and this week there was: nothing. Is everyone taking a well-deserved break and laying low? Was the summer extra-traumatic this year? Or is it that the weather is so good that everyone is just outside soaking up all the sun and warm water that they possibly can? I think this might be it. As Islanders, we know that the weather always changes, and you better ride the good wave for as long as it lasts. I’m assuming that once it shifts again I will hear from many of you.

The Aquinnah library is all ready for Halloween. If you need help brainstorming a costume, either what to be or how to make it, come in, and the librarians can help you. Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10:30 am. The Afterschool Club meets on Thursday at 4 pm. There will be a pumpkin-themed craft on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm. On Halloween (Tuesday) from 3 to 6:30 pm, the library will host a spooky party. Come in costume, create your own trick-or-treat bag, and pick up some candy. There will be cider, homemade cupcakes, and games to play.

Speaking of Halloween, it is on Tuesday, and it looks like there will not be a town party this year, but there will be trick-or-treating in town. If you would like to be on the trick-or-treating list, just let me know. And be careful out there: Watch out for ghosts and zombies, you never know where they may be hiding.

If you are looking to hone your computer skills, ACE MV will be offering different computer classes in January. You can go to acemv.org or call 508-693-9222 for the complete schedule and pricing.

The Federated Church will celebrate All Saints Day on Sunday, Oct. 29, at the church on 45 South Summer Street, in Edgartown. The service begins at 10:30 am, with the Rev. David G. Berube, and with music by the Federated Church Choir under the direction of Peter R. Boak, minister of music. This is a day to remember the saints who have gone before us, who were members, families, and friends of the church. They will also celebrate the saints (known and unknown) among us. You are invited to bring a framed photo to be placed on a special table in front of the pulpit. For more information, call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or go to federatedchurchmv.org.

Happy birthday to Buddy Vanderhoop and Kathy Newman, who share the same birthday, Oct. 29. The great Arlen Roth celebrates on Oct. 30, and Georgia Maroni of Chilmark Tavern fame celebrates on Wednesday, Nov. 1.