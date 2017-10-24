Big trucks and little kids

On Saturday, Oct. 21, the fifth annual Truckin’ MV brought together little Islanders and big trucks for a community fundraising event sponsored by the Vineyard Montessori School. Spread out on the MVRHS parking lot were about 45 big trucks such as forklifts, cement mixers, cranes, and emergency response vehicles for kids to climb in, on, and even operate, under the watchful supervision of attentive operators.

The bright sunny day brought out a crowd of young families to enjoy the trucks, talk to operators and emergency response crews, and maybe even score a sticker or two.

Smiles, excitement, and even bubbles filled the air, along with the pleasant scents wafting from the Food Truck, which was onsite to provide food and beverages for attendees young and old.

Vineyard Montessori Head of School Debbie Jernegan reported that there were about five new participating trucks this year, offering kids a hands-on experience that is as popular with the volunteer truckers as it is with the kids.

According to 3rd generation Oak Bluffs firefighter Anthony Ben David, he likes volunteering for events like this because it’s fun to interact with the kids and see their smiles. Nine-year veteran Tisbury firefighter John Sundman also found volunteering to be a good way to make kids smile, and hopes that “someday these young kids want to become firefighters themselves.” Ms. Jernegan, all smiles herself while busy running the event’s admissions booth, said she thought the turnout was great this year.