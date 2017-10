Tucker Pierce Schaefer

Lana and Roger Schaefer of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Tucker Pierce Schaefer, on Oct. 19, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Tucker weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and joins his big sister Sawyer and big brother Logan.

Colin Richard Townes

Kathryn Townes and Nick Townes of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Colin Richard Townes, on Oct. 16, 2017, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Colin weighed 7 pounds.