Bridge Results

At the Oct. 16 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, seven tables were in play. In the North-South direction, Ken Judson and John O’Keefe finished in first place, followed by Mollie Whalen and Barbara Silk in second, and Bari Boyer and Judy Maynes in third place. In the East-West direction, Cindy Denehy and Penny Guest finished first, followed by Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in second, and Judy Cronig and Molly Mattoon in third.

At the Oct. 17 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 10 pairs competed. Results will be reported next week.

At the Oct. 19, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, 10 pairs competed. Mollie Whalen and Cecily Greenaway finished in first place, followed by Sandy and Michael Lindheimer in second, Deirdre Ling and Ed Russell in third, and Barbara Besse and Miles Jaffe in fourth.

The annual meeting of the Island Bridge Club was held on Thursday, Oct. 19. The members voted to make donations in the amount of $400 to each of the following nonprofit groups: the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, Cancer Support Group of Martha’s Vineyard, Food Pantry of Martha’s Vineyard, United for Puerto Rico, and Friends of Up-Island Council on Aging.