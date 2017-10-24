Chilmark: Should be a howling one

It felt a bit more like summer, with so many cars heading up-Island to enjoy our beaches on a perfect weather weekend. Sunday’s sun set over a working barge dredging the Menemsha channel. The Menemsha Market was still open for business at nearly 5:30 pm on their last day of the season. At 6:15 pm people were still heading into the Menemsha Fish Market for takeout. We have to count ourselves as the fortunate despite this rainy week.

Chilmark Chocolates will be open for business again beginning Thursday, Oct. 26, regular hours, Thursday through Sunday from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Get your Halloween groove on with Annie Cook’s band, the Devolvers, playing The Ritz at 9:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 26, a weekend of “chick-fronted bands” leading up to Ladyfest on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Chilmark School fourth and fifth graders hold their annual fundraising fair benefiting Unicef this year at the Chilmark Community Center on Friday, Oct. 27, from 1:15 to 2:15 pm; all are welcome.

If you enjoy Dan Waters’ poetry, head to the Edgartown library Friday, Oct. 27, at 2 pm on to learn how he obtains inspiration and begins his creative process. Museum docents will share Dan’s prints and his tools, and read his poetry.

The free skateboard instruction afterschool program has begun on Fridays from 3:30 to 5 pm at the M.V. Skatepark, across from the high school. For more info, write to info@mvskatepark.org.

If you are craving deep relaxation, join me for my monthly Restorative Sound Bath, Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 to 8 pm; see peakedhillstudio.com/sound to learn more.

The 40th Chilmark Women’s Symposium is Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 am to noon on the topic of “Sharing.” The event is free, but breakfast goodies and donations are welcome to help cover expenses. See you there.

One of my favorite Saturday fall activities is the Farmers Market at the Ag Hall from 10 am to 1 pm every week except Thanksgiving, through Dec. 16. Chilmark vendors include Beetlebung Farm, the Food Truck, the Grey Barn and Farm, and Kitchen Porch Catering, though you will find many of your favorite purveyors, as well as prepared hot food to enjoy around the fire or while listening to some great local music. This season will bring visiting sheep, alpacas, and even the Yard offering dance improv. Of course our farm stands are open daily, so be sure to stop by Grey Barn Farm, Mermaid Farm, North Tabor Farm.

Hunting season is underway, and if you are interested in letting experienced deer hunters onto your private property and participating in the hunting program donating venison to the Island Food Pantry through a no-cost program spearheaded by IGI, please email ticksmv@gmail.com.

All are welcome to a Service of Remembrance and Celebration of Life for Denise Dorsey (Cafarelli) on Eastville Beach at 1:30 pm, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. For questions, call Corinne Dorsey at 508-560-2685, or PM her on Facebook.

It’s your last chance to meet Dena Porter when she takes down her photo exhibit, “Water, in Its Many Forms,” in the meeting room on Saturday morning, Oct. 27. Celebrate Halloween at the Chilmark Public Library on Tuesday beginning at 10:30 am with Stories and Halloween Songs, plus a beanbag throw game. After school at 3 pm, hear a Halloween Story, and then it’s time for pumpkin fun and drop-in mask making from 3:15 to 4:30 pm. Stop by the circulation desk for a treat, and show off your costumes. For questions or information, the library can be reached at 508-645-3360.

Calling all Chilmark kids (0 through fifth grade): Come to the Chilmark Community Center from 5 to 5:45 pm for a costume parade, pizza, cider, and snacks on Tuesday, Octo. 31. Please plan on bringing a snack or dessert to share. For questions, call Katie Carroll at 508-645-2641. Then head over to the spooky porch at the Larsens’ home at Beetlebung Corner to start your official trick-or-treating.

Chilmark Church Tuesday Pizza Night at 6 pm should be a howling one; all are welcome. Free food, conversation, and community.

Have a great week.