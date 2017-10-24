Edgartown: One piece of candy

This weather is making things very confusing. A week or so ago when I decorated for Halloween, I had to move the snow shovel and the beach towels. This weekend, I sat on the beach for a few hours and went for a swim. I’m still working out in shorts and tank tops most days, and sleeping with the door and windows open. It’s glorious. The fall colors look like fall, but the temperatures and sunshine feel like summer. I’ll take it! The shorter the winter the better, as far as I’m concerned.

I have received a lot of feedback on last week’s column and my writing about making slime and watching slime videos. Apparently Amelia and I are not alone in our slime enjoyment. It’s funny that something I added in as sort of an aside hit close to home for a number of readers. Thanks to all who chatted with me about it.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Sarah Piazza, Stacy Wallace, and Tania Tilton, who celebrated on Oct. 22, and to my cousin Jennifer Corwin Van Gelder on Oct. 26. She’s no longer on the Island, but once an Edgartown girl, always an Edgartown girl.

Don’t forget the Edgartown School PTA’s Halloween Party in the school gym this Friday from 5 pm until 7 pm. It’s always a good time, and so much fun to see all the kids dressed up and celebrating.

The Edgartown School PTA also wants to encourage everyone to eat out at the Wharf on Saturday night between 5 pm and 8 pm. The Wharf is hosting a Dine to Donate evening on Oct. 28 to benefit the school PTA as they fundraise for new playground equipment and other great things for the school. There will be great raffles and package auction items, including a Celtics package, airfare, and dinners to local restaurants, as well as many individual items. Eat out, get a good meal, win a great package or two, and support the school. It doesn’t get any better than that.

If you see something strange on Friday morning around town, it may be the annual Pumpkin Fun Run at the Edgartown School. This year it’s changed to a whole-school event, and kicks off at 8:25 am. And parents are encouraged to run with their children or cheer them on from the sidelines. Come join the fun as the school students and staff start our day with a seasonal fun run. And be on the lookout in the future for more of these themed healthy events, organized by phys ed teachers Michelle Pikor and Channon Capra. Perhaps a Turkey Trot in November, and our annual Jingle Bell Run in December. What fun!

Conferences started at the school this week. Tuesday was a half-day, and Thursday is another one this week, while Monday will be a half-day next week. Expect to see kids out and about earlier than usual.

Connect to End Violence, the domestic violence and rape crisis program of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS), will hold its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk on Saturday, Oct. 28, in an effort to help raise awareness about Domestic Violence Awareness Month. All proceeds benefit the Connect to End Violence program.

Registration starts at 10:45 am. It costs $5 to sign up in advance, or $10 the day of the walk. It begins at 11 am at the Edgartown Park and Ride lot, and is two miles through downtown Edgartown. Bring the whole family! Water and snacks will be provided.

Corinne Dorsey wanted to share that there will be a Service of Remembrance and Celebration of Life for Denise Dorsey (Cafarelli) on Eastville Beach at 1:30 pm on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The Edgartown Federated Church will celebrate All Saints Day on Sunday, Oct. 29. This Sunday service begins at 10:30 am, with the Rev. David G. Berube, and music by the Federated Church Choir under the direction of Peter R. Boak, minister of music. Join them in worship on this special day as they remember the saints who have gone before us, who were members, families, and friends of the Federated Church. They will also celebrate the saints (known and unknown) among us. You are invited to bring a framed photo to be placed on a special table in front of the pulpit. For more information call 508-627-4421, email admin@federatedchurchmv.org, or check out the website at federatedchurchmv.org.

I wish you all a fun and festive week ahead. Be careful trick-or-treating if you go out. Wear some reflectors or carry some lightsticks or a flashlight, so you can be seen. And don’t eat all your candy in one night. I’ve secretly declared to myself that I will only have one piece of candy. Probably the only safe way to ensure that I keep my promise is to only buy one piece of candy. Have fun and be safe.