Elizabeth Rothwell elected new president of the Chamber of Commerce’s board

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce has announced that Elizabeth Rothwell, regional director of marketing for Scout Hotels and an Island native, was elected the new president of the board of directors at the chamber’s annual meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18. According to a press release, Ms. Rothwell has served on the chamber’s board since 2012, and takes the helm from outgoing president Andrea Rogers.

The chamber also welcomed four new members to its board: Funi Burdick from the Martha’s Vineyard Preservation Trust, Annabelle Hunton from Nobnocket Inn, Delos Lander from Rockland Trust, and Richard Leonard from Cape Cod 5 Cents Savings Bank.

“The volunteers that serve on the chamber’s board provide oversight and guidance, and are ambassadors of the chamber in the community,” said Nancy Gardella, executive director. “It is an honor to serve with people who have such a passion for the success of our Island’s small businesses.”

For questions, contact Nancy Gardella at 508-693-0085, ext. 16.