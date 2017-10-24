Have faith: CROP Walk update

The CROP Walk was held Oct. 15, and by all reports it was a great success. There were approximately 83 walkers, including children in strollers and some happy dogs that went along for the walk. Historically, it’s a great time to raise money for the hungry, but it’s also a great way to spend time with your neighbors.

Woody Bowman is the Vineyard’s treasurer for the CROP Walk, and so far reports preliminary numbers: $11,059 in cash or checks, and another $6,440 in online giving.

Woody will be at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 3 pm to receive any uncollected funds from walkers, and he’s sure to have an updated total in the coming weeks.

This year’s walk was dedicated to longtime (and finally retired) Island Food Pantry coordinator the Rev. Armen Hanjian. He continues to be an advocate for the hungry, and is active in the Island community, along with his wife, the Rev. Vicky Hanjian.

Vineyarders have raised nearly half a million dollars in more than 25 years of CROP Walks. Twenty-five percent of the funds stay right here to feed the hungry through the Island Food Pantry and the Vineyard Committee on Hunger. The rest of the money is used around the world to meet the needs of those going without food and water.

Woody wants to thank all those who walked and all the volunteers who were involved in the CROP Walk. And he’d like to remind everyone that the online giving option is still open and accepting donations. Visit bit.ly/mvcrophungerwalk to add to the Island’s CROP Walk efforts. If you have questions about the walk or how to make a contribution, call Woody at 508-693-7240.

The First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven hosts its annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 6:30 pm at the parish house on William Street. Turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, green bean casserole, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and, of course, pie, are on the menu. Cost is $17 per person, and there will be limited tickets available at the door for dining in or takeout. Seating is limited, so reservations are suggested. Call 508-693-1539 for more information.

On Sunday, Nov. 5, the Federated Church on South Summer Street in Edgartown installs the Rev. David Berube as its settled pastor in a special service at 4 pm. The service will include prayer, along with music under the direction of the church’s minister of music, Peter R. Boak. A reception will be held in the Federated Church’s parish house afterward to celebrate the event. For more information, call the church at 508-627-4421.

Also at the Federated Church, the congregation celebrates All Saints Day on Sunday, Oct. 29, beginning at 10:30 am. The service focuses on remembering all the saints who were members, families, and friends of the Federated Church. The congregation will also celebrate the saints (known and unknown) among those gathered. Attendees are invited to bring a framed photo to be placed on a special table in front of the pulpit for this service.

The Neighborhood Convention meets on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 11 am at the Federated Church. The program on Houses of Grace will be presented by the staff and volunteers of the Island’s winter shelter project. Everyone is welcome to attend. Bring a bag lunch; dessert and beverages are provided. The Rev. David Berube will conduct the worship portion of the event.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will host David Behnke, baritone, and David Rhoderick, organist, for a special musical performance on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 pm. The suggested donation is $15, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the church. A reception follows the performance.