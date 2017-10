The Farm Hub in Vineyard Haven is hosting its annual Fall Festival this Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 am to 2 pm at 80 Stoney Hill Road. Join in for the games, workshops, and live music, rain or shine. The hard cider–making workshop begins at 10 am, followed by fire pit building at 11, and fall gardening and seed saving at 1 pm. There’s a $5 suggested donation, and costumes are encouraged. Buy a lunch or bring a picnic. For more information, call 508-687-9062, or email office@igimv.org.