Flood, high wind alerts in effect

Martha’s Vineyard and all of Southeastern Massachusetts are under a flood watch from 2 am Wednesday through Wednesday afternoon, according to an alert issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday afternoon.

The watch extends from Rhode Island to Essex County and includes Dukes County.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected with the heaviest rainfall predicted from early Wednesday morning to Wednesday afternoon. Excessive rainfall, associated with thunderstorms, could lead to flash flooding, according to the alert.

Meanwhile, the Steamship Authority is alerting customers to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the same time period. Customers are urged to check the authority’s web site for possible cancellations.