Guitar workshop at Island Music

Island Music on Main Street in Vineyard Haven hosts a guitar workshop with three players: Mike Kerr from FirstBourne and the Mike Kerr Group, Jack Kosto from Seven Spires, and Rithiya Henry Khiev from Let Us Prey on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 pm. The musicians will lead discussions on everything from equipment and music to life on the road and jamming. Be sure to bring your guitar along, and sign up to jam with the players at the end of the workshop. For more information, call Island Music at 508-693-8596.