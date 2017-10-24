Halloween hocus pocus

Every year there are more and more Halloween happenings on-Island. From kids’ crafts to community parades to late-night parties, there’s almost an overwhelming amount going on. We’ve got the all-inclusive list. Let the festivities begin!

Thursday, Oct. 26

The Vineyard Haven library kicks the weekend off with a kids’ Halloween party on Thursday at 3 pm. Enjoy a spooktacular afternoon playing games, eating treats, making homemade candy corn, and decorating trick-or-treat bags. For kids ages 5 and up with their caregivers.

Friday, Oct. 27

Don’t have a costume? Edgartown library is hosting a crafty Friday workshop at 3 pm, where kids can make spooky masks to wear all weekend.

After that, head over to the Martha’s Vineyard Skatepark in costume for a 4 pm Halloween skate jam.

At 5, the PTA of the Edgartown School will have its annual Halloween party and costume contest. Come for pizza, popcorn, and games.

The sixth annual Zombie Bar Crawl starts at 8 pm at the Tabernacle in the Campground. The scarier you look, the better.

Saturday, Oct. 28

The second annual Great Pumpkin Hunt happens all weekend, starting Saturday. Scavenger hunt pamphlets are available at Citrine in Vineyard Haven. Search for the googly-eyed pumpkins, complete the hunt, and your name will be entered to win one of three great prizes awarded on Halloween.

Circuit Avenue will start buzzing at 2 pm for the annual Halloween parade. Show off your costume and your pet’s costume. Meet at the information booth. The parade is followed by trick-or-treating.

Trunk or Treat at Felix Neck starts at 4:30 pm. Wear your costumes and wander through the spooky decorated cars.

At 5:30 pm, the Port Hunter kicks off its Halloween party with a spooky dinner and staff costume contest, voted on by you. Crooked Coast will perform and judge a customer costume contest. Don’t miss the Port Hunter’s last night of the season.

The 21-plus events commence at 8 pm at the P.A. Club. The Wharf’s Halloween party starts at 9 pm, and the Loft’s starts at 10. A “Yelloween” costume party at the Atlantic also starts at 10 pm.

Sunday, Oct. 29

LeRoux Gourmet in Vineyard Haven will host various Halloween game stations, snacks, and refreshments, starting at 12 pm.

In downtown Edgartown, trick-or-treating also begins at 12, and Backwater Trading Co. on Main Street will host its annual Happy Haunting Costume Contest.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

The Edgartown Council on Aging will have its Halloween party at 12 pm. Best costume wins a prize.

The Edgartown library and the Aquinnah library will celebrate their annual Halloween parties at 3 pm. The West Tisbury library’s annual party starts at 3:30 pm.

A costume parade led by Bella’s Puppet Show begins at 4 pm at the Mansion House in Vineyard Haven. Stop by the stores for treats.

Halloween celebrations at St. Augustine Church also begin at 4 pm. Snacks, light supper, and refreshments will be served.

Trick or Treat Halloween Haven happens at the M.V. Playhouse at 5 pm. Come for treats, apple cider, coffee, and tea.

The Vineyard Haven library welcomes children and families between 5 and 8 pm to take a break from trick-or-treating, and relax among cider and friends.

The annual Halloween party at the Ag Hall starts at 6 pm, with games, prizes, refreshments, and a spooky hay ride.

A Halloween thriller at the Edgartown library also begins at 6 pm. They’ll be screening the film “Don’t Look Now.”

The Oak Bluffs library will host a spooky dance party at 6:30 pm. Wear your costumes and dance away the candy crazies.

If you’re 21 and up, don’t miss the 8 pm costume dance party at the Barn, Bowl and Bistro with DJ AP and DJ Ricky Prime.

A Halloween party at the Loft begins at 9 pm with DJ Hack It.

The Space Invaders play at the Ritz at 10 pm.

Have fun and be safe, and The Times wishes everyone a Happy Halloween!