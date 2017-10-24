O Lantern of Jack

By Linda Freedman

The pumpkins are now waiting to be picked

Big and orange and very round and thick

Thinking of Linus in his pumpkin patch

Carving and scooping and lighting the match

With its glow and scary grin

Waiting for the haunting stories to begin

What costume should I make I say

Should I be a witch and fly away

The children bobbing for apples oh what fun

Please be careful walk don’t run

Ringing the doorbells yelling trick or treat

Please give us something good to eat

The overflowing candy in the dish

Completes the journey’s nightly wish

Born and raised here, Linda Bergeron Freedman works as special aide at the Center for Living’s supportive day program. She loves her job there.