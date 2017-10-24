O Lantern of Jack

By Linda Freedman
The pumpkins are now waiting to be picked
Big and orange and very round and thick
Thinking of Linus in his pumpkin patch
Carving and scooping and lighting the match
With its glow and scary grin
Waiting for the haunting stories to begin
What costume should I make I say
Should I be a witch and fly away
The children bobbing for apples oh what fun
Please be careful walk don’t run
Ringing the doorbells yelling trick or treat
Please give us something good to eat
The overflowing candy in the dish
Completes the journey’s nightly wish
Born and raised here, Linda Bergeron Freedman works as special aide at the Center for Living’s supportive day program. She loves her job there.