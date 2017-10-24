Oak Bluffs: Yardwork or play

Once again we were blessed last weekend with perfect weather for outdoor activities, whether for yardwork or play. So nice to drive by the OBFD station on Sunday and see firemen and their families gathered around enjoying their day.They all were having a grand time enjoying the sun, talking and admiring a cute black puppy. Sorry, not white with black spots, but cute nonetheless.

On that beautiful day last Sunday, our MVRHS girls field hockey team did themselves proud. The junior varsity team won the game with a score of 1-0, and the varsity team came up the winner with a 4-0 score. What made these scores even sweeter was that the opposing team was Nantucket High School. My, how some things never change, as Nantucket was always the Island’s arch-enemy of sports back, way back, in the day when I played basketball for Tisbury High School in 1952-53. Congratulations, ladies. Well done.

And congratulations to Catherine Deese on receiving her Portuguese Woman of the Year award last week. Everyone agrees there was no better candidate.

We shall all miss Cee Jay Jones, that familiar face at the volunteer booth in Farland Square and about town. Always gallant and debonair, especially when greeting the ladies. He made each person he greeted feel very special. Condolences to his family and many friends.

Our Oak Bluffs School PTO is still looking for volunteers to become PTO room parents for your child’s class. Duties might include assisting the PTO with getting information to other parents, coordinating gift baskets from your classroom for Games Night, refreshments during Staff Appreciation Week, and other events. If interested, go online to the school’s website and complete the application, or contact Corrine Black at cblack@mvps.org.

The PTO also invites you to be part of the fun at their annual Trunk-or-Treat Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 4:40 to 6:30 at Felix Neck. Members pay $10 per car and nonmembers $15, and the PTO is selling tickets at the school this week. Parents and children dress in costumes, trunk or treat among the decorated cars, and enjoy the activities. Participating families pay no entry fee, and can arrive at 4 pm to set up and decorate their cars and trucks. Preregistration is not required, but can be done by email at jrodenbaugh@mvyps.org.

You are invited to a Halloween Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 4 pm to 8 pm at St. Augustine’s Hall. This is a no-charge event, and there will be snacks and a light supper of hot dogs and soup, as well as other refreshments for revelers of all ages. The celebration provides a safe and warm environment for all the trick-or-treaters, and an opportunity for their accompanying adults to take a break from their rounds. Stop by to show off your costumes and grab a lightstick and some candy. Many Island businesses have supported this endeavor, so we are hoping it will again be a great success. Volunteers are needed to assist in decorating the hall and setting up and serving the meal, as well as for supervision and cleanup.

On Wednesdays, starting Nov. 1, the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging is sponsoring a bowling program for seniors from 11:30 to 1:30. The program includes bowling and a lunch at the cost of only $10, as the OBCA is paying half of the fee. What a great way to spend a few hours having some exercise and enjoying lunch with friends. Also a reminder that the COA trip to the North End of Boston on Thursday, Dec. 7, still has space for a few more people. Please call Rose at the center if you wish to attend, or to get more info.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, at 6 pm, armchair traveler Jonathan Burke of the Oak Bluffs Public Library discusses and shows pictures from his recent trip to Iceland. Come and experience the beauty and natural wonder of Iceland. This is part of the library’s long-running Armchair Traveler Series.

The Winter Book Club meets at the library on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 4 pm. This month’s book is “The Intuitionist.” Come discuss and eat snacks.

Steve Solarazza converted his Chevy S10 pickup truck into an all-electric vehicle. He will hold an info session and describe the process, show the vehicle, and answer questions at the library on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 6 pm.

The library will be the scene of an all-ages Spooky Dance Party on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 6:30 pm. Wear your costume and dance the night away.

The Weekly Crafty Story Time on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 am features spooktacular crafts in honor of Halloween. This is best for ages 3 and up.

Federated Church in Edgartown invites everyone to join them in celebrating All Saints Day on Sunday, Oct. 29. The Sunday service begins at 10:30 am with the Rev. David G Berube. You are invited to bring a framed photo of a loved one to be placed on a special table in front of the pulpit.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will host a concert of duets by David Behnke, baritone, and David Rhoderick, organist, on Nov. 5 at 2 pm. Come and enjoy the music and a reception following the performance. The suggested donation is $15, of which 100 percent will benefit the church.

We send birthday smiles to Ashley DePriest on the 27th, Simone McCarthy on the 28th, Felicia Taylor and Eleanore Tompkins on the 29th, Sally Mitchell on the 30th, Jacquie McGillicuddy on the 31st, Barbara Morgan, Ann Davey, and Adam Rebello on Nov. 1, and Ryan Gonsalves on the 2nd.

Enjoy your week. Peace.