Tisbury: Stolen rubbish

Heard on Main Street: Somebody stole my garbage can!

That voice was mine. On Monday morning I brought the newly emptied can in from the curb, and Wednesday morning my old garbage can was missing. Unfortunately, as my husband said, it did not have our name on it. Of course, the reason was that it belonged to the trash company. But when I called them just to see if they had come by — I mean, who is going to steal your trash can? They said they never gave out any regular trash cans. That means that someone stole my nonexistent can right out of my driveway. And I guess I should not bother the police for that.

Thank you to our wonderful Tisbury Police and EMTs. When I wasn’t home one morning last week, they responded to my husband’s 911 cell phone call. It was the familiar “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.” When 911 answered, he wisely asked if that emergency line was for Martha’s Vineyard. They said no but they would call it for him. And when they confirmed the directions to our house, he knew it was the right town.

Fortunately, he wasn’t badly hurt, just badly enough not to get himself up. He fell just outside the cellar door. After he was on his feet and seemed OK, the EMT kindly asked where he wanted to go. When Donald replied, “Just upstairs,” the EMT carefully watched him do so before leaving. We are just so fortunate in our town to have such good people out there when we need them.

But Donald didn’t bother to report our stolen garbage can.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, the Federated Church invites you to celebrate All Saints Day at 10:30 am in Edgartown. For more information, call 508-627-4421.

Cheryl Crossley-Simmons called me from off-Island. She asked whether I knew what happened to the war memorial that used to be in front of the old Vineyard Haven library. She said it included her grandmother, Martha Crossley, who was a nurse in WWI. Fortunately, I had done some genealogy research for Cheryl’s daughter, so I had a clue whom we were talking about, but not the answer to her question.

JoAnn Murphy, our veterans’ agent, suggested the WWI monument may have been one that had been put in Memorial Park several years ago. Bow Van Riper, our archivist at the museum, said he remembered there used to be another such memorial in another part of Memorial Park. He also remembered the old memorial at the library was on a boulder.

JoAnn Murphy told me there were two large boulders with plaques that are now in the town cemetery, near the entrance from State Road. I didn’t find the nurse’s name until Bow Van Riper took a photo which I could enlarge. (Ever notice that with bifocals, it is hard to read things low to the ground?) It seems the nurse is there, although she wasn’t married yet, so the name was Martha Smith. She is listed with a small cross next to her name, about seventh from the bottom in the right-hand column. And her family is very pleased to know where the monument is now.

You might check it out. When you enter the Oak Grove Cemetery from State Road, you can see the large veterans’ memorial directly ahead on the right. To the left are two huge boulders, one each for WWI and WWII. I didn’t see any other women listed.

The First Baptist Church invites you to its pre-Thanksgiving Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 6:30 pm at the Parish House on William Street. You can dine in or take out. The complete meal is roast turkey and stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, beverage, and pie, all for $17 per person. Reservations are suggested, because only limited tickets will be available at the door. Call 508-693-1539 to reserve your place.

Heard on Main Street: You should keep words both soft and tender, because tomorrow you may have to eat them.