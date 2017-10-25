First Stop launches new website

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services announced the launch of the new and improved First Stop MV website, according to a press release. First Stop MV is an Island-wide information and referral guide to support the health and wellness of the Island community by connecting people to information and critical resources for Islanders of all ages.

The program is a partnership between Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) and Healthy Aging MV, and is funded by Dukes County. Formerly an Island-wide information guide for seniors and caregivers, according to the press release, First Stop MV moved to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services in the fall of 2016 to eliminate duplicative services, and to consolidate administrative functions and support staff under the umbrella of an existing nonprofit agency.

The site is now a guide for all social services, programs, activities, and opportunities, the release states. Updates are done on a regular basis to ensure accuracy.

The online database (firststopmv.org) can be searched by category or keyword to locate a service provider or other resource that may be able to help, according to the release. If users cannot locate what they are searching for on the website, they are encouraged to call the phone line at 774-549-0555 or email info@firststopmv.org. Community members can also connect with First Stop MV on Facebook and Twitter (@firststopmv).

Providers who are interested in being listed on First Stop MV are asked to fill out a provider form at firststopmv.org/providerform.