Frank Estrella Sr. died peacefully in the care of the Hope Hospice of Cape Coral in Florida, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at the age of 90 years young. He was an Army veteran of World War II.

He was employed for many years by his brother-in-law, Ernest W. Pachico, working with heavy equipment in the construction industry.

Frank enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening, but most of all his family.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Priscilla Mae (Pachico) Estrella of Fort Meyers, Fla.; one son, Frank Estrella Jr. (Mary Jane); one daughter, Brenda Maria Suton (Scott); one sister, Helen Alwardt of Martha’s Vineyard. The Estrella–Pachico families are all natives of Martha’s Vineyard.

He is also survived by former son-in-law of 40 years Joe Sutton. Also remembering him fondly are his four grandchildren, Neil, Dylan (Bethany), and Marisa (Damon) Estrella, and Preston Sutton, and 12 great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

He is now resting peacefully with his mother, father, and sibling.

The family thanks all family and friends who have sent heartfelt condolences; it means the world to them.