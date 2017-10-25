Free seminar for Get In College Advising

Get In College Advising brings together experts in college admissions and personal branding to package students to get into the best colleges possible. According to a press release, Get In College Advising offers a wide range of services applicable for ninth to12th grade students committed to pursuing a college education. They serve students throughout the U.S. via phone, email, and Skype, but their focus is face-to-face counseling here on Martha’s Vineyard.

“Our goal is to help students identify, prepare for, and get into the best college to meet their unique skills, strengths and desires,” said Sharon Engler, co-founder of Get In College Advising. “The college application process is very complicated and overwhelming for most, especially when one waits until late junior year to really get focused on all that has to be done. We encourage every student to start making their college plans in ninth grade and slowly get rolling over the next few years, but it is never too late.”

Get In College Advising starts by helping students take stock of their unique strengths and how best to build and communicate them. Next, they put together a comprehensive college admissions plan covering everything from internships to writing a good application essay.

There will be a free one-hour seminar at the MVRHS library conference room on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 6:30 to 7 pm. For more information, contact Sharon Engler at sharon.engler@gmail.com, or call 508-851-5014.