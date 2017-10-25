Gerald Jeffers, 84, of Chappaquiddick died on Monday evening, Oct. 23, 2017, at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Visiting hours at the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road in Oak Bluffs, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 3 to 7 pm. His funeral service will be celebrated in the Old Whaling Church, Main Street, in Edgartown on Friday, Nov. 3, beginning at 9 am. Burial will follow in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road, in Edgartown.

Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.