Hours limited for trick or treating

To the Editor:

The residents of William Street in Vineyard Haven have met and decided to limit the hours offered to trick-or-treaters this year from 5 to 8 pm. We are doing this to ensure that we will have enough treats to give out. Last year we each had over 1,200 trick-or-treaters, which created a significant challenge for those of us who generously open our doors. After 8 pm, the police will take down their barricades and those giving out candy will shut their lights off. Again, we love this holiday and wish it to continue, but feel that these restricted hours will benefit everyone and ensure that the young children enjoy a happy experience on William Street.

Paul Doherty

Vineyard Haven