Joseph M. Spinelli died peacefully, surrounded by family, at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, on Oct. 20, 2017. He had been a patient there since suffering a medical emergency on Oct. 15. Joe would have celebrated his 78th birthday in November.

Joe was born in Bridgeton, N.J., the second child of Michael Joseph Spinelli and Filicetta (Mary) Jengehino. He was a graduate of Bridgeton High School, and attended Glassboro State College. He then relocated to New York City to pursue his many interests. He was a resident of Miami Beach, Fla., and New York City, and spent his summers on Martha’s Vineyard.

Joe was a purveyor of antique and fine jewelry, specializing in unique Scandinavian and Mexican silver pieces. He was a jewelry vendor at several venues on Martha’s Vineyard for more than 30 years. He enjoyed spending time at the casinos, going on cruises, baking and cooking, and playing bridge.

He shared his life with his husband, John I. McKinstry. Although together for over 42 years, they were officially married in August 2015 on Martha’s Vineyard.

Joe was predeceased by his beloved sister and friend, Verna Spiegel, in 2014, and brother-in-law Major Harland M. Davis (USAF) in 1972. He is survived by four siblings, Lucy Davis (Vineland), Michael (Cathleen) Spinelli (Cinnaminson), Phyllis (Stewart) Shostak, Sandy, Utah, and Regina Spinelli (Millville), and a brother-in-law, Mel Spiegel (Sewell). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss the always memorable times with “Uncle Joe.”

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton, N.J.

The immediate family will hold a private celebration of Joe’s life at a future time.

Donations in Joe’s name can be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center, P.O. Box 692, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 (please specify the donation should go to the Global Tzedakah Fund, which aids victims of the recent hurricanes and other global issues), or to AtlantiCare Hospital Palliative Care Unit, 1925 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401, which assisted Joe and his family during his time in the hospital.