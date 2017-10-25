MV Jr. High Mariners face loss to Dover-Sherborn

The MV Mariners Junior High Football team kicked off against Dover-Sherborn on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 21, at the MVRHS field, with a loss of 26-6. The MV Mariners were down five starting linemen due to injuries and absence, which created a tough task in piecing together a lineup.

According to Coach Zeke Vought, the team was unfamiliar with their new positions as they wrestled against a well-rehearsed Dover-Sherborn force. With recently acquired athletes from a team that folded, Dover-Sherborn showed up with a roster of bigger, faster eighth graders who easily disrupted almost every play the Mariners ran.

In spite of a tough first half, the Mariners picked up some momentum in the second, allowing Quinn Kirby to gain significant yards on a few fullback counters, and set up a great run by Antone Moreis for the only Mariners touchdown in the fourth quarter. Coach Vought said Emmett Athearn, originally a starting tight end, “deserved incredible accolades for his play at guard against an incredibly tough, big defense.”

With two big wins against Mashpee and Arlington and one previous loss against Winchester, the team looks forward to its last two games of the season, with the next home game set for Saturday, Nov. 4.