MVRHS sports highlights October 19-24

Vineyard golfers narrowly miss out on state finals

The Vineyard varsity golf team came up three strokes short of making a fifth consecutive trip to the state finals after finishing third out of 11 Cape and Islands schools in the MIAA Division 3 South Schoolboys Sectionals, Monday at Dennis Pines Golf Club in Brewster. Sturgis West Charter School of Hyannis was the top team on the day with a score of 307, and Mashpee High School shot 334 to take the second and final qualifying spot.

The silver lining for the Vineyarders was the play of freshman Petey Gillis, who shot a team-leading 79 and qualified as one of the top seven individuals for the D3 state tournament on Monday at Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington. Jack Murray and Benny Binder each carded an 85 and Andrew Marchand shot an 88 to give MV a total score of 337.

In another highlight for the Vineyarders, Benny Binder shot 119 for 27 holes, placing eighth of 51 golfers last Friday in the annual Cape Cod Schoolboys Invitational at Willow Bend Country Club in Mashpee.

Vineyard harriers excel in Twilight Meet

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) cross-country teams competed with more than 4,000 runners from 55 schools in the Bob McIntyre Twilight Meet on Saturday night at the Barnstable County Fairgrounds. As they had last week in the Brown Invitational, the Vineyard harriers rose to the big occasion.

Schools were divided into large and small divisions based on enrollment, with the Vineyarders competing in the latter. The varsity, jayvee, and sophomore races were all 5K, while the freshman events were 2.1 miles.

Five Vineyard girls took part. Amber Cuthbert followed up her win at Brown by placing second among 143 runners in the Division 2 junior varsity race at the Twilight with a time of 21:04. Catherine Cherry broke the 20-minute mark for the second consecutive week, clocking in at 19:56 to place 30th of 204 in the varsity event. Veronica Wendt (25:18) was 118th in the sophomore girls race, and Ashley Biggs (26:46) placed 146th. Margaret Sykes (17:05) finished 149th of 184 in the freshman race.

The Vineyard varsity boys raced to an outstanding eighth-place finish among 35 schools. Peter Burke led the Purple and White with a time of 16:53, good for 31st in the field of 257. Owen Porterfield (17:11) placed 41st; Isaac Richards (17:38), 60th ; Otto Osmers (17:57), 84th; Owen Atkins (18:09), 98th; and Charlie Whalen (18:28), 125th.

Dan Rivard (18:26) was fastest among the Vineyarders in the boys jayvee race, and finished 11th of 162 runners. Harrison Dorr (18:56) was 25th, followed by Colin Henke (19:54, 49th); Eben Peak (20:47, 85th); and Tom Sykes (21:18. 101st).

Vineyard freshman Nate Porterfield raced in the sophomore event, and took the 89th spot in the field of 286 with a time of 18:59.

In the boys freshman race with 294 runners competing, Jackson Wojnowski (12:53) finished 104th; Ethan Creato (14:06), 218th; and Owen Steenkamp (14:52), 263rd.

MVRHS hosts EAC cross-country championships on Saturday

The Vineyarders close out their final season of competition in the Eastern Athletic Conference by hosting the league championship meet on Saturday. The Vineyard harriers will race against league rivals Bishop Feehan, Bishop Stang, and Coyle and Cassidy in the prestigious event, which begins with the girls varsity race at 11 am, followed by the boys varsity race at 11:30 am and the mixed jayvee race at noon.

In the fall of 2018, the Vineyarders will compete in the Cape and Islands League.