Still time to answer survey

To the Editor:

Thank you to the hundreds of respondents to the brief survey to determine your interest in a public meeting with MV Hospital board members. This is a reminder to those who missed the ad in last week’s paper that there is still time to respond: surveymonkey.com/r/tisbury. Hard copies are also available at each senior center, the public library in every town on the Island, and many local merchants as well.

To be clear, neither this survey, nor MVHCC are about MV Hospital personnel or business matters; they are the hospital’s responsibility. The survey and our group is about MV Hospital being responsive to, transparent with, and accountable to Island residents. This is the legal as well as ethical responsibility of any 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution.

Thank you all for your comments and concerns.

Victor Capoccia and Sheila Shapiro, co-chairs

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Concerned Citizens