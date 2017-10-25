Wage increases for Edgartown workers

The Edgartown board of selectmen voted to add an article regarding wage increases for town employees to the warrant for the special town meeting scheduled Nov. 14. Under the town’s new classification and compensation system, all town employees will receive at least a one-step increase to their salaries retroactive to July 1, the beginning of this fiscal year. According to town administrator Pam Dolby, the town is working with a $315,000 budget to fund the increases. In a continued meeting on Wednesday morning, Ms. Dolby finalized her numbers, and the board agreed the article would be included on the special town meeting warrant.

Selectmen also approved the removal and replacement of two shade trees at 22 Winter St. The board agreed removal and replacement must be completed by May 31, 2018.

Another shade tree at 71 Davis Lane was approved for removal and replacement. According to Cammie Naylor, who presented the report, the crown of the tree had been wiped away by storms. She suggested replacement should be a smaller ornamental styrax tree to avoid interference with overhead telephone lines. Highway superintendent Stuart Fuller agreed, and the board requested it also be removed and replaced by May 31.

Animal control officer Barbara Prada presented her quarterly report. From April through September, she answered 404 calls involving dogs, and 113 involving cats. She said it was another busy season. The board approved a dog complaint hearing be moved to Nov. 13, at 4 pm, and also approved Ms. Prada’s requested time off.

In other business, the board approved the appointment of Ken Magnuson on the town’s Historic District Commission.