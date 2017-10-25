Walk to end violence

The 10th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk is Saturday, Oct. 28, at 11 am. The event is hosted by Connect to End Violence, the domestic violence and rape crisis program of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. Walk two miles through historic downtown Edgartown in support of victims and survivors of domestic violence. Open to all ages. Cost is $10 the day of the walk, or $5 if you preregister. Meet at the Edgartown Park and Ride. Rain date is Oct. 29. For more information or to preregister, call 774-549-9667, ext. 106, or email ibrito@mvcommunityservices.com.