Oak Bluffs fire damages kitchen

A homeowner was injured Wednesday night as he attempted to extinguish a fire in his Winnemack Avenue home with a garden house, Oak Bluffs Fire Chief John Rose said.

The homeowner was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with minor injuries, Chief Rose said. He had been watching TV in his basement when he heard something fall upstairs and went up to investigate to find the kitchen on fire.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:38 pm and found the kitchen fully involved, the chief said. Fire Capt. James Maseda, who lives nearby, arrived on the scene first and was able to communicate what was needed for the response, Chief Rose said.

“We made a quick initial attack in the kitchen and stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the house,” he said. A hallway suffered minor fire damage and there was significant smoke damage throughout the house, Chief Rose said.

There was no structural damage to the house and no other injuries were reported, he said.