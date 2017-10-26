Peter Clements

Peter G. Clements Sr., 56, of Barrington, R.I., lost a very brave fight to pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Peter was loved by his family, who hoped and prayed he was going to make it right up until the end.

He was the beloved husband of Meg Clements. Peter lived in Barrington since 1989, where he and Meg raised their four children, Peter Jr., Cailin, Erin, and Andy. Proudly born and raised on Martha’s Vineyard, he attended Vineyard public schools and Southeastern Massachusetts University (SMU), now named UMass Dartmouth. Peter played varsity basketball with the Vineyarders, and was a member of the SMU basketball team. In addition, he was a lifelong Celtics fan and coached CYO basketball teams for many years.

Peter had a successful career in financial sales, employed by Fidelity Investments and later Columbia Threadneedle. Peter was a faithful communicant of Saint Luke’s Church.

Peter loved spending time with family and friends on the Island every summer. When he wasn’t on the Vineyard, he enjoyed boating on Narragansett Bay in his boat, Jaws, named after the movie he was an extra in during his youth. He also enjoyed driving his ’65 Bonneville Convertible in the Memorial Day parade in support of our Marine Corps veterans. Most important, his passion was his wife, four children, and his large extended family.

Peter’s lively personality, joyful nature, and great sense of humor brought a smile to all who knew him. He was a much-loved friend to many, and he will be sorely missed.

Born to Albert and Lorraine Clements of Oak Bluffs, he was the seventh of their 10 children. Predeceased by Carolee and Gregory, Peter is survived by brothers Albie (Vera), Jeffrey, Mark (Sue), and Joel, sisters Deb Suneson, Andrea Clements, and Jenifer (Larry) Stockdale, and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Luke’s Church on Oct. 23. On the Island, there will be a Mass followed by a celebration of his life sometime next summer. Donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, in his memory, would be greatly appreciated. For online condolences please visit smithmason.com.