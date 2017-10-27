Tisbury chief won’t have contract renewed

Tisbury Police Chief Daniel Hanavan won’t be renewing his contract when it expires at the end of June, town administrator Jay Grande said.

“I wouldn’t want to sign another 3-year contract,” Chief Hanavan told The Times Friday afternoon. “I’m going to look forward to having my first summer off in 42 years.”

Selectmen discussed the topic of the chief’s contract in an executive session two weeks ago, Mr. Grande said.

Both Mr. Grande and Chief Hanavan said a short-term deal is a possibility while the town looks for a replacement. Chief Hanavan said he’ll consider it, but hasn’t committed to it.

Chief Hanavan, who earns $127,379 including a longevity payment, is within percentage points of earning the maximum pension of 80 percent. He has been on the police force for 29 years and served briefly with the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department and Edgartown police prior to that to give him more than 32 years in the pension system.

The chief’s contract will be discussed in open session at the Nov. 7 meeting, Mr. Grande said. He’s hoping the board will agree to let him negotiate a “continuing services” deal with Chief Hanavan so he will stick around until a replacement is found, which he expects will take some time.

“I don’t think it’s easy to find people,” Mr. Grande said. “Dan is someone I would want to call upon. You hire someone, there’s a probation period, and then they leave because of housing or some other issue. I want to have a tried a true police chief to provide support going forward.”

Chief Hanavan said he’s had a long career in law enforcement and he’s looking forward to doing some other things. “It would be good not to spend time at night meetings and enjoy more time with my wife,” he said. “I’ve paid my dues. I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”