The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon for the southern coastline of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including Martha’s Vineyard.

Sustained winds 25 to 35 mph are expected with gusts up to 65 mph Sunday and 50 mph on Monday, according to the alert. Widespread tree damage and power outages are possible, according to the alert.

Meanwhile, heavy rain, 2 to 4 inches, is also predicted with this storm, which could lead to flash flooding.