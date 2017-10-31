Person struck by vehicle in Vineyard Haven

An unidentified person was struck by a vehicle on State Road in Vineyard Haven near Pine Tree Road and the Vineyard Grocer at approximately 2 pm, and has been transported by ambulance to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. A Times staffer, on the scene by chance prior to the arrival of emergency vehicles, witnessed three people assisting a prone victim who appeared to have significant injuries. It’s unclear if the people assisting the victim were good Samaritans or medical personnel. Police are currently diverting traffic from the accident scene.