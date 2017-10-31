Vineyard field hockey hosts state tourney opener on Wednesday

0
Abby Marchand (above) scored both goals in the Vineyarders 2-0 win over Nauset in the regular season finale on Saturday. — Ralph Stewart

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) field hockey team earned the 12th seed and a home game in the opening round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional tournament. The Vineyarders (11-5-2) will host Eastern Athletic Conference rival West Bridgewater, seeded 21st, on Wednesday at 3 pm.

MV swept the regular season series with the Wildcats, winning 3-1 in West Bridgewater on Sept. 7 and 5-0 in Oak Bluffs on Sept. 26.

Saturday at MVRHS, the Vineyarders honored seniors Kiana Casey, Genny Kent, Becca Lima, Audrey McCarron and Lily Pigott and ended the regular season with a 2-0 win over the Nauset Warriors. Abby Marchand scored both Vineyard goals, one in each half. Addy Hayman assisted on the first goal and Christian Schmidt set up the second.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR