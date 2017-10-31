Vineyard field hockey hosts state tourney opener on Wednesday

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) field hockey team earned the 12th seed and a home game in the opening round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional tournament. The Vineyarders (11-5-2) will host Eastern Athletic Conference rival West Bridgewater, seeded 21st, on Wednesday at 3 pm.

MV swept the regular season series with the Wildcats, winning 3-1 in West Bridgewater on Sept. 7 and 5-0 in Oak Bluffs on Sept. 26.

Saturday at MVRHS, the Vineyarders honored seniors Kiana Casey, Genny Kent, Becca Lima, Audrey McCarron and Lily Pigott and ended the regular season with a 2-0 win over the Nauset Warriors. Abby Marchand scored both Vineyard goals, one in each half. Addy Hayman assisted on the first goal and Christian Schmidt set up the second.