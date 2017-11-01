Aquinnah: Hours of bliss

Just a friendly reminder that Daylight Savings (or, now we all go to bed at 7 pm) Time begins at 2 am this Sunday. For early risers, the extra light will be nice in the morning, but for night owls like myself this puts a crimp in our styles. If you are wont to stay up until midnight, then Daylight Savings Time makes it feel like it’s 2 in the morning, and the light begins pouring in your window earlier. Can’t all New England just opt out of Daylight Savings Time? Someone put that on a ballot, I would vote for that.

Pathways Arts is back in the Chilmark Tavern today, Nov. 2. Wasting no time, their first event will be on Tuesday, Nov. 7. It will be an evening of “Open Writing and Poetry,” beginning at 7 pm. Writers are encouraged to “come and share your words.” Pathways is issuing a call to all artists to submit work for their upcoming season. Go to their website at pathwaysmv.org for more information on how to submit work. Welcome back to all at Pathways; I look forward to many wonderful evenings of community and art.

The annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 6:30 pm at the First Baptist Parish House on William Street in Vineyard Haven. The First Baptist Church is the sister church of our own Gay Head Community Baptist Church. A complete meal includes turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, green bean casserole, dressing, cranberry sauce, beverage, and pie, all for $17 per person. Dine in or take out. Reservations are suggested as space is limited, call 508-693-1539. There will be limited tickets at the door.

On Friday, Nov. 17, from 5:30 to 7 pm, the Yoga Barn will host a free community class. On Saturday, Nov. 25 (the Saturday after Thanksgiving), Cat Garfinkle will teach her annual Restorative Yoga class from 3 to 5:30 pm at the Yoga Barn. It is billed as 2½ hours of bliss. A percentage of the proceeds go to an Island charity. So be kind to yourself while giving kindness to others. You can register at mvyogabarn.com.

A nonprofit support group for families who are grieving the death of a child will begin on Monday, Nov. 6, from 7 to 8:30 pm, at the West Tisbury library. The Compassionate Friends (TCF) self-help support organization is open to all adult family members. Terry Pothier and Anna Marie D’Addarie of Oak Bluffs and Cindy Douglas of Vineyard Haven have worked together to start this new chapter of TCF on the Vineyard. The three women believe that the TCF credo, “We need not walk alone,” will benefit the Island community, those who are grieving, and those who want to help. The meetings are free, a safe place to talk in friendship, and a caring environment. For more information on this support group, contact them at tcfvineyard@gmail.com.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services is excited to announce the launch of the new and improved First Stop MV website. First Stop MV is an Island-wide information and referral guide to support the health and wellness of the Island community by connecting people to information and critical resources for Islanders of all ages. The website is firststopmv.org. If you would like to contact the administrators of the website, call 774-549-0555 or email info@firststopmv.org. Community members can also connect with First Stop MV on Facebook and Twitter (@firststopmv). Providers who are interested in being listed on First Stop MV are asked to fill out a provider form at firststopmv.org/providerform. The creation of the website has been a multiperson and multitown initiative, and we are lucky to have such a great resource. Thank you to everyone who worked hard to make this happen.

The Federated Church in Edgartown will hold a special worship service to install the Rev. David G. Berube as their new settled pastor, this Sunday, Nov. 5. The service will begin at 4 pm.

Happy birthday to Liz Witham, who celebrates on Sunday, and to Frank Perez, who celebrates on Wednesday.